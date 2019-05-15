Police are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 1 west of the Town of Cochrane on Wednesday morning.

Officials say a gravel truck, heading eastbound, lost control on the road at about 9:30 a.m. near the Ozada overpass. The vehicle entered the centre median and flipped onto its side.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

All westbound traffic was closed on Highway 1 for most of the day, with drivers being detoured off the route. Eastbound traffic was also reduced to one lane.

The scene was cleared at just after 5 p.m.