Gravel truck flips over on Highway 1 west of Cochrane
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 11:09AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 15, 2019 6:02PM MDT
Police are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 1 west of the Town of Cochrane on Wednesday morning.
Officials say a gravel truck, heading eastbound, lost control on the road at about 9:30 a.m. near the Ozada overpass. The vehicle entered the centre median and flipped onto its side.
Police say the driver was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
All westbound traffic was closed on Highway 1 for most of the day, with drivers being detoured off the route. Eastbound traffic was also reduced to one lane.
The scene was cleared at just after 5 p.m.