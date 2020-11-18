CALGARY -- The allure of cooking grease in the Banff townsite proved too enticing to resist for a black bear on Monday.

Town officials say a grease bin that had been left outside was knocked over and a set of paw prints identified the culprit.

There have been no reports of any confrontations between the bear and any humans or pets.

The Town of Banff is encouraging all residents and business owners to avoid placing potential wildlife attractants outside.

Anyone who spots a bear in town is asked to contact Banff National Park non-emergency dispatch at 403-762-1470.