Great Backyard Bird Count needs 15 minutes of your time

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is recruiting you for some help this weekend.

The 26th annual Great Backyard Bird Count runs from Friday through Monday.

The Conservancy says all bird counters have to do is go outside for 15 minutes or more, then document any bird-related findings in the "E-bird app."

In 2022, more than 380,000 people in 192 countries participated in the count.

Calling all community scientists: the 26th annual Great Backyard Bird Count kicks off today! Will you be participating this year? It takes just 15 minutes—find out how: https://t.co/AiuKyoHOiw #GBBC pic.twitter.com/78GxYV1v6y — Audubon Society (@audubonsociety) February 17, 2023

In 2021, Albertans made more than 1,900 birding excursions and recorded 93 different species.

“So many people looking in their backyards and city parks at their birds and counting them up and submitting them is really contributing some important long-term information that we’re learning about the population trends of these birds,” said Chris Fisher, author of Birds of Alberta, in a 2021 interview with CTV News.

Janice Hurlburt photographs birds in her backyard in Edmonton on Feb. 18, 2022. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

Birdwatching exploded in popularity in Alberta during the pandemic, with the Alberta Birds Facebook page growing from around 20,000 members to over 32,000.

For more information about the Great Backyard Bird Count, go to their website.

With files from Bill Macfarlane