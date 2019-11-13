CALGARY – A great blue heron, currently suffering from apparent cabin fever, will be released in Fish Creek Provincial Park nearly a week after being found in distress.

Two wildlife photographers were north of Airdrie on Nov. 6 when they spotted a struggling great blue heron. Guy Kinney and his good friend Allison Prentice noticed the heron had clumps of ice frozen to its feathers

The pair quickly put a rescue plan together when the realized the large migratory bird was freezing and struggling in the snow alongside a creek. They used a blanket to capture the bird and carry it back to their vehicle.

"A blanket was used to gently cover her and I carried (her) back up to the road," recounted Kinney. "Alison held her on her lap for the 25-minute drive to the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) near Madden."

Upon arrival at the AIWC facility, the heron was placed in an incubator. An examination confirmed the bird was suffering the effects of severe hypothermia.

Once its core temperature rose to normal levels, the bird was found to be in excellent health. Biologists say the great blue heron would likely have died if the photographers had not rescued it.

After a week-long stay at the institute, volunteers will take the heron south to Fish Creek Provincial Park in Calgary to release it.

"With the current good weather outlook, and her crankiness being at the Institute, it has now been decided that in her best interest she can be released back to the wild," said Kinney.