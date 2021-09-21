Great pumpkins to rise at outdoor jack-o-lantern event in Calgary

CALGARY -

Organizers of Pumpkins After Dark are preparing for the weekend launch of the event, which has never before be held in Calgary.

The outdoor exhibit features more than 6,000 pumpkins that have been carved, lit and stacked to create dozens of different displays. from dragons and dinosaurs to Halloween characters and pop culture icons.

The exhibit is outdoor and held after dark to let the glowing jack-o-lanterns have maximum impact.

Organizers say it takes about 45 minutes or an hour to walk the trails and see the displays.

The family-friendly event is being held at WinSport on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 23 to Oct. 31.

Organizers say physical distancing measures will be in place with masking recommended for visitors. In addition, they ask you stay with your family cohort while visiting.

Tickets are $19.95 for adults, $17.95 for children ages four to 17 and free for kids three and under.

In addition to thousands of jack-o-lanterns the event also features food trucks, hot chocolate and coffee and pumpkin carving demonstrations.