Great pumpkins to rise at outdoor jack-o-lantern event in Calgary

Pumpkins After Dark uses some 6,000 pumpkins to create dozens of displays. (Pumpkins After Dark) Pumpkins After Dark uses some 6,000 pumpkins to create dozens of displays. (Pumpkins After Dark)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon