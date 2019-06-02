Hundreds of Calgarians took advantage of Sunday's great weather to walk in support of a worthy cause.

The city's 24th annual Gutsy Walk in support of Crohn's and Colitis Canada took place in Edworthy Park and featured a look at a special summer camp for children with the disease.

Camp Got2Go is an overnight camp for youth living with inflammatory bowel disease.

Michael Kawchuk, volunteer with the Gutsy Walk, says the event helps support research and awareness of Crohn's and colitis.

"We are working to raise research dollars to help find a cure for the disease and hopefully give those living with the disease a better quality of life."

About 500 people participated in Calgary's walk on Sunday and the organization had a fundraising goal of $150,000.

More than a quarter million Canadians live with the illness that can restrict their lifestyle and cause constant pain.