'Greatly missed': Family of Falconridge shooting victim seeks support

After a 27-year-old Calgary man was gunned down in an incident earlier this week, his family is looking to the public to help them lay him to rest.

Calgary police say Shakiel Ahkeem Bennett was shot to death following an incident on Monday morning at a home on Falsby Way N.E.

Following the formal identification, Bennett's family released a statement on Friday night, saying they "are absolutely devastated by the loss."

"Shakiel was loved by so many, and his loss has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled. We are completely overwhelmed with grief," the family wrote.

"Shakiel was a caring, giving, loving and self-less person. He cared deeply about his friends and family and would do anything to help anyone. He absolutely loved to laugh with his friends and family.

"Shakiel will be greatly missed by his parents, his two brothers and four sisters, extended family and relatives, and his many friends."

To help pay for an upcoming funeral, the family has established a GoFundMe campaign.

Police are continuing to investigate Bennett's murder, which they believe to be a targeted shooting.

Investigators have released a photo of a passenger in the victim's car who they say may have information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.