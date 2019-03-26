Spring in Calgary means more yard waste, and the return to a weekly pickup schedule for green carts.

The change will come into effect the first week of April.

In November the city switched from collecting the carts meant for food and yard waste to twice-a-week as a cost-saving measure.

There is no change to the blue and black cart pickup schedule.

Last fall, one year after the green cart program began, officials said it had seen more than 100 million kilograms of food and yard waste diverted from city landfills, 30 per cent more than original estimates.

The material collected is turned into compost, which is then sold to farm and landscapers or given to community gardens.

Calgarians can see their green, blue and black cart pickup schedule on the city’s website.