Green Line construction disrupts traffic around Stampede Park

Construction work will once again impact a number of roads in the area around Stampede Park.

Starting Saturday, Green Line work will shut down 11th Avenue and Fourth Street S.E. until late in 2023.

It will also force the closure of the Fourth Street underpass to vehicles, although pedestrians and cyclists will still have access.

Major construction will also resume on the city's new culture and entertainment district near Stampede Park.

The city recommends motorists plan their trips in advance and consider using transit when visiting the area.