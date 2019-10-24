CALGARY – Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg's Alberta trip made a stop in Jasper Tuesday where she was briefed on the profound impact climate change is having on the Athabasca Glacier.

University of Saskatchewan (USask) water scientist John Pomeroy, the director of the Global Water Futures program, led Greta and her father on a tour of the university's field research site at the glacier on Tuesday.

"The impacts of climate change on these glaciers and the Rockies are profound," said Pomeroy, who has been studying the area since the early 1980s, in a USask release that followed the tour. "Our recent findings are that these glaciers are melting faster than ever measured before due to warmer summers, less snow in winter, and earlier snow melt. Glacier melt has been accelerated by ash deposits from upwind forest fires in British Columbia. Now algae feeding on the ash are darkening the ice surface."

Global Water Futures is the largest university-led water security research project in the world.

The 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist had been in Alberta over the last week as part of her North American tour that included stops in Edmonton for the Strike for Climate Action rally, a visit with Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam in Fort McMurray, and a tour of downtown Calgary.

Greta is slated to be in Vancouver Friday to participate in a post-federal election climate strike. She is scheduled to meet with Pomeroy again in December at the Santiago Climate Change Conference in Chile.