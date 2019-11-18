CALGARY — There may not be a hometown favourite playing this year, or Saskatchewan, but the buzz is still building for next Sunday’s CFL championship game.

Preparations are well underway for Sunday's championship tilt. The giant CP Rail party tent is now up in the same parking lot where Stampeders fans usually tailgate on game days, with more than 40 official events planned for the week, starting Wednesday.

Truth be told, it wasn’t the Grey Cup matchup that many in the west anticipated, or were hoping for. Saskatchewan fans are known to travel and it’s not unusual to see them decked out in Riders gear at McMahon Stadium even when the Roughriders aren’t playing.

But they couldn’t overcome the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Final — and that sets up some real drama for the Grey Cup game on Sunday. The Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger Cats are the two teams with the longest championship droughts in the league right now.

Hamilton hasn’t won since 1999. Winnipeg’s last cup came in 1990.

The City of Calgary is bracing for 30,000 fans from out of town and an estimated $80-million economic boost, welcome news in a province suffering from five years of high unemployment and many of the problems that go along with it.

This will be the fifth time the championship game has been hosted by Calgary and the first time since 2009.

There are still some tickets available — and some disappointed locals are also selling theirs, perhaps opting to put that money into game-day parties at home instead of the live stadium experience.

The current forecast for game day is sunny and plus 4 — beautiful weather for a football game.