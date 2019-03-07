An estimated 30,000 visitors are expected to head to Calgary for the 2019 Grey Cup and plans have been released regarding the multi-day party that will entertain both guests and Calgarians alike in the days leading up to the big game.

“The Grey Cup is Canada’s biggest annual sporting event and a time for fans across the country and beyond to come together and celebrate not just the Grey Cup and the game of football, but the spirit of community and togetherness,” said Mike Franco, chairman of the 2019 Grey Cup Festival. “We are welcoming all fans to come and experience the energy in our amazing city this November.”

Stampede Park will host the events of Grey Cup Festival 2019 that runs from Wednesday, November 20 until through the evening of Saturday, November 23. Team parties will be held in the Big Four Building and BMO Centre, the Stampede Corral will host an indoor Grey Cup Rodeo, and the Shaw CFL Awards ceremony will take place in the Scotiabank Saddledome. A firework display will conclude each night’s events.

“Anything we can do that bolsters the spirits, that gets us excited about something, is a great thing for Calgary,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. “I love the Grey Cup Festival. If you’ve never been to a Grey Cup you might be surprised to know what a pan-Canadian party this is, if your team’s in it or not.”

“I really want to encourage all Calgarians get out to the festival, come down here to Stampede Park, there’s great stuff for the kids, there’s great ways to show off Calgary, and you’ll meet wonderful people from across the country.”

The party will move outside McMahon Stadium on Sunday, November 24 and continue until the kickoff of the 107th Grey Cup Championship Game at McMahon Stadium.

Tourism Calgary predicts the 2019 Grey Cup could pump upwards of $85M into Calgary’s economy.

For additional information regarding the events leading up to game visit Grey Cup Festival

With files from CTV’s Brad MacLeod