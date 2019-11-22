

CALGARY – Wondering what’s happening in Calgary this weekend? Here’s a list of local events taking place in and around the city…

Grey Cup 2019

McMahon Stadium will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-cats on Sunday afternoon in the 107th Grey Cup Championship. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Official tailgate parties will take place in the parking lot, both inside the Fusion tent and outside, in the hours leading up to the big game. The parties, which require tickets, will open at noon.

Stampede Park will host the Nissan Titan Street Festival on Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and includes live music, the Jiffy Lube tube slide, and other attractions.

For more information visit Grey Cup Festival

ZOOLIGHTS

The annual tradition of ZOOLIGHTS has returned to the Calgary Zoo. Visitors will encounter light displays and fire pits throughout St. George's Island. The 2019 edition will include visits with Santa Claus, a wishing tree and ice skating.

Tickets for Zoolights, which is open from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. every night until Jan. 4, 2019 are available at Calgary Zoo – Zoolights

Once Upon A Christmas

The festive spirit has returned to Heritage Park with the arrival of Once Upon a Christmas. The park will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. until Dec. 22. The event includes horse-drawn wagon rides, Christmas displays, crafts, Santa Claus photos and cuddly critters from Butterfield Acres. Tickets are available at Heritage Park - Once Upon A Christmas