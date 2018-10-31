The federal government is offering temporary help to fill the gaps as Greyhound ends almost all passenger service in Western Canada and one of the last buses pulled out of the station in Calgary on Wednesday morning.

Greyhound Canada is closing most of its Western Canada operations citing high costs and declining ridership for the decision.

The company announced in July that it would end service on all but one of its routes in western Canada, and in northern Ontario, effective October 31.

A number of private companies have taken over some routes but some others have simply been abandoned.

The federal government says it will offer provinces and territories a cost-sharing arrangement for bus service to communities where private companies haven't taken over but that it could be a couple of years before permanent replacements can be depended on.

“There are a few routes, and they’re in British Columbia and Alberta, where there may be gaps but we will see, it will be the provinces that will come to us and say we’re going to have to provide some subsidy to cover these routes, and in those provinces, we will be there to co-fund the subsidization to make those routes possible,” said Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

Some passengers in Calgary said they were sad to see the last buses roll in and out of the downtown depot and that they will miss the reliable service, staff and reasonable prices.

“Just want to thank Greyhound. It’s been awesome. I’m going to keep my last ticket for memories,” said Cheryl.

“That’s one of the things I’m going to miss for sure, like, the fact that it’s cheap,” said Arianna. “I’m just a student so I don’t care to be spending a lot of money, cheap is good.”

Some other transportation companies are working to fill the gap. Red Arrow is adding busses to its Alberta routes and has added Grande Prairie as a destination and Rider Express, out of Regina, is planning a Trans-Canada route between Winnipeg and Vancouver.

Garneau said that Ottawa will work with the provinces and territories over the next two years to find a longer-lasting solution.