The Kananaskis Country Golf Course welcomed golfers back for the first time in nearly five years on Thursday but the visitors to the Mt. Lorette track will be hitting the links under a grizzly bear warning.

The club’s Mt. Lorette and Mt. Kidd loops were ravaged by the flooding of the Kananaskis River in the spring of 2013.

Several trails in the area around the golf courses have been closed due to grizzly bear activity after a pair of the bruins was spotted. The most recent sighting of the bears occurred near the entrance to the Kananaskis Country Golf Course and signs have been placed warning visitors, including golfers itching to return to the course, of the potential for encounters with grizzlies.

Darren Robinson, general manager of Kananaskis Country Golf Course, says golfers and bears are unlikely to startle one another given the ample visibility on the course.

“If you are in a scenario where it makes sense to be making noise, then so be it,” said Robinson. “The golf course typically isn’t an environment for that because it’s wide open spaces and you can see an animal coming and they can see you coming.”

“The biggest thing is to keep your distance.”

Tyler McClaron, a wildlife ambassador liaison with WildSmart, says the golf courses fall within the bear warning area but the onus is on the club’s officials to decide whether to open or not.

“Alberta Parks is the one who placed the warning on the area but the golf course really takes a major role in how they manage those situations on those privately-owned and managed spots,” said McClaron. “This particular warning is the golf course itself, it’s also the path areas and some of the other facilities that they have there.”

The Mt. Lorette 18-hole course welcomed golfers on Thursday while the Mt. Kidd 18-hole course is expected to open in the coming months.

The Bill Milne paved trail is currently closed from the Mount Kidd RV Park to the Kananaskis Bridge at Mount Allen Drive due to grizzly bear activity in the area.

