Parks Canada staff are using DNA to try and identify a grizzly bear killed when it was hit by a semi in Banff National Park earlier this week.

The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday on Highway 93 South, as the semi was travelling up Storm Mountain Hill, just south of Castle Junction.

The driver remained at the scene and called authorities to report the crash, said Bill Hunt, resource conservation manager for Banff National Park.

"Which we really appreciate because if an animal is injured or something, it’s certainly more humane if we can get there quickly," he said.

"In this case the animal had died fairly quickly from the injuries. But we were able to talk to (the driver) and gather information, which is valuable to us as well.”

The death of the adult male marks the first time since 2014 a grizzly has been killed on a highway in the national park west of Calgary.

Bears and other animals are in the valley bottoms looking for food during the spring and early summer months, said Hunt, which means drivers have to be even more aware.

"In this case it was an unfenced portion of the highway. We do have fencing along the Trans-Canada and some sections of the Kootenay Parkway but unfortunately not in this area," he said.

"We do remind drivers to travel with due care and attention and observe the speed limits. It’s 90 km/hr through the park and this is exactly why we have that 90 km/hr speed limit. In areas like this where the highway is unfenced, for sure you very much should expect to see wildlife on the highway."

Hunt added black bears are able to scale the fences easily, "so it’s important that people do drive 90 or less when they’re travelling through the park.”