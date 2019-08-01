Grizzly spotted nursing two cubs at Lake Louise
A mother grizzly bear was spotted nursing two cubs at Lake Louise on Sunday. (Patricia Knutson)
Visitors to Lake Louise were treated to an amazing sight on Sunday, a mother grizzly bear nursing a pair of cubs.
Patricia Knutson and her husband were riding up the chairlift when they spotted the sow and cubs below them.
"Probably a once in a lifetime sight," she wrote.
The mother bear was cooling off in a stream of water while her two cubs sat on top of her nursing.