CALGARY -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall notice for Scarpone’s Italian Store brand frozen ground veal due to possible E. coli contamination.

The affected veal was sold at the Italian Store location at 5140 Skyline Way N.E. in Calgary between Dec. 23 and Jan. 13.

There have been no illnesses reported, but consumers are advised to return the veal to the store or throw it away.

E.coli can manifest as nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea.