Group wants single-use plastics banned in Banff
The group Bear Minimum is calling for a ban on single-use plastics in Banff.
CTV News Calgary
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 7:44AM MDT
A group in Banff is once again calling for a ban on single-use plastics in the mountain town.
The group, Bear Minimum, is presenting to town council on Monday where it says a special quilt will be unveiled.
Formed in 2017, the group says it wants to see a ban in place by August.
If successful, it would mark the first ban on single-use plastics in a national park.
The federal government announced earlier this month it is looking at banning single-use plastics by 2021 while also requiring plastics manufacturers and companies using plastic packaging to be responsible for the collection and recycling of the materials.