A group in Banff is once again calling for a ban on single-use plastics in the mountain town.

The group, Bear Minimum, is presenting to town council on Monday where it says a special quilt will be unveiled.

Formed in 2017, the group says it wants to see a ban in place by August.

If successful, it would mark the first ban on single-use plastics in a national park.

The federal government announced earlier this month it is looking at banning single-use plastics by 2021 while also requiring plastics manufacturers and companies using plastic packaging to be responsible for the collection and recycling of the materials.