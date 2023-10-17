Guard charged with sexual assault of prisoner at Alberta RCMP detachment

Alberta RCMP say a guard at the Piikani RCMP detachment faces charges after a female prisoner alleged he sexually assaulted her while she was in jail.

The prisoner told officers on Oct. 13 that a guard sexually assaulted her in her cell early that morning.

Following an investigation, which included a review of cellblock video recordings, RCMP charged Charles G. Provost, 32, a Corps of Commissionaire guard.

Provost was employed by the RCMP to monitor prisoners in their cells at the detachment.

He has since been removed from his post and charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.

"The RCMP takes all sexual assault incidents very seriously," said Supt. Rick Jane, acting district officer for the Southern Alberta RCMP, in a release.

"A thorough investigation was completed. No matter what the circumstances are, anyone in the care of the RCMP must be protected and we will not tolerate a breach of trust."

Provost was released from custody and is expected to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Pincher Creek on Nov. 23.

CTV News has reached out to the Corps of Commissionaires for comment on these allegations.