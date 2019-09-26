CALGARY – The ongoing investigation into the 2008 murder of Allan Teather has resulted in the recovery of a gun and vehicle that are believed to be connected to the homicide.

Teather, 22, was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of a condo complex in the 100 block of Village Heights Southwest in January of 2008.

Police confirm four arrests have been made in connection with the investigation but Luong is the only person to be charged to date.

Brian Cheng (aka Brian Luong), 34, was charged with first-degree murder in August of this year in connection with Teather's death but Calgary Police Service investigators believe more than one person was involved.

"We need a little more evidence to be able to lay charges on three other individuals," said Staff Sergeant Colin Chisholm of the CPS homicide unit. "We're cognizant of who they are and where they're at and where we're at in our investigation."

Chisholm confirms a gun and vehicle have been recovered and are undergoing forensic examination. Police have not disclosed the location where the gun and vehicle were recovered from.

Anyone with information that could potentially assist the investigation into Teather's death is asked to contact the CPS homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.