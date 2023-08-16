Gun fired in Lethbridge home invasion
Lethbridge police are looking to the public for help as they investigate an armed home invasion last month that saw a gun fired.
The violence unfolded at a home in the 200 block of Stafford Bay North at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.
Police say three men with weapons entered the house through the front door and began assaulting the people inside.
At one point, one of the intruders fired a gun.
The suspects left the area in a newer-model grey SUV.
The victims were treated on scene for minor injuries.
The subjects are described as being in their 20s or 30s, wearing darker clothing and face coverings.
Police believe the incident was targeted and say there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444.
Tips can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
