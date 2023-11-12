CALGARY
Calgary

    Gunfire heard in northwest Calgary neighbourhood

    A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in this photo from Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in this photo from Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

    Calgary police say two homes were caught in an early-morning shooting in northwest Calgary.

    The shooting took place just after 2 a.m., near MacEwan Glen Road and MacEwan Glen Place.

    No injuries have been reported, police say.

    In the meantime, they continue to investigate the incident and remain on scene.

