Guns, ammo and drugs seized by RCMP from Langdon, Alta. home

Strathmore RCMP say they have arrested two people and seized a significant quantity of contraband in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Officials say members of the general investigation section as well as the emergency response team and a canine unit executed a search warrant at a home on Dead Horse Road in Langdon at about 9:30 a.m. on May 7.

While inside the home, police located and seized firearms, prohibited devices, ammunition and a small amount of what is believed to be illicit cannabis.

A man and a woman found inside the home were arrested at the scene.

Michael Goodine, 46, of Langdon, is charged with 27 new charges and was remanded into custody based on a number of breaches of previous release orders.

Some of the charges include:

Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Three counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition in contravention of a prohibition order;

Two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm;

Seven counts of possession of a prohibited device;

11 counts of failure to comply with a condition of a release order; and

Possession of illicit cannabis.

The woman arrested at the scene was also charged in the incident, but was released on a promise to appear in provincial court at a later date. She will be identified once charges have been filed against her.

Langdon is located approximately 30 minutes east of Calgary.