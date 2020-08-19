CALGARY -- Intelligence gathered in one city led to the arrest of a couple in another by members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams earlier this month.

A Calgary couple is facing charges after police seized an estimated $14,000 worth of drugs and cash, along with three firearms earlier this month.

The bust happened Aug. 6 by members of Calgary police and the ALERT Calgary organized crime and gang team at homes in the Dover and Beltline neighbourhoods.

The seized items included:

17 grams of fentanyl powder;

18 grams of methamphetamine;

15 grams of cocaine;

312 grams of a cocaine buffing agent;

And $2,635 cash.

“In this instance, ALERT was able to make a quick arrest by leveraging information provided by our team in Medicine Hat,” said Alert Calgary acting Insp. Kristie Verheul.

“The benefit of ALERT is having teams situated across the province, who are intelligence-led and can provide a dedicated approach to organized crime threats.

Ross Darr, 28, is facing 21 charges while Michelle McDonnell, 33, is facing seven firearms-related charges.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call local police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.