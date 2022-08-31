Guns, drugs, money seized in Calgary following lengthy investigation

Two Calgary men face multiple charges after police seized weapons, drugs, and cash from two residences following a four-month long investigation into a suspected drug trafficking operation.

In May 2022, police investigators identified two suspects they believed were engaged in activities they believed to be consistent with drug trafficking.

On Tuesday, police conducted search warrants on two separate Calgary residences. The first was in the 100 block of Aspen Summit Mount S.W., while the second was in the 6000 block of Temple Drive N.E.

After a four-month-long investigation into a suspected drug trafficking operation, three handguns, ammunition, cash and drugs were seized from two homes in Calgary. As a result, two Calgary men have been charged. pic.twitter.com/esHwaqL1eT — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 31, 2022

Police officers searching the two residences recovered three handguns, ammunition, cash and drugs with an estimated street value of $460,000.

They seized the following:

Three semi-automatic pistols with ammunition;

1.5 kilograms of powder cocaine;

419 grams of crack cocaine;

705 grams of MDMA;

3.3 kilograms of psilocybin;

40.7 kilograms of illegal marijuana; and

$22,775.00 in cash

As a result, Nicholas Paul Neumann, 37, of Calgary faces the following charges:

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

One count of manufacturing crack cocaine;

One count of careless use/storage of firearm;

One count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;

One count of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition;

Two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order;

One count of possession of body armour without permit;

One count of fraud; and

One count of possession of a prohibited weapon

Omar Mendoza Hernandez, 38, of Calgary faces the following charges:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

One count of possession of the proceeds of crime

The investigation came as a response to a concerning increase in gun violence in Calgary.

"As recent weeks have shown, gun violence in our city continues to be a pressing concern," said Insp. Shanon Scott of the Calgary Police Service. "This is another example of how we are coordinating our efforts and resources across the service to address gun violence, reduce victimization and enhance community safety."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.