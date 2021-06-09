Advertisement
Gunshot leads RCMP to discover drugs, cash and firearms in Penhold, Alta. home
A firearms complaint brought Innisfail RCMP to the doorstep of a Penhold home where authorities discovered a significant drug operation. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- After Mounties were called to investigate a bullet fired into the basement suite of a central Alberta rental home, they discovered a cache of drugs, cash and several dangerous weapons.
Innisfail RCMP say they were called to respond to a home in Penhold, Alta. at 10:30 p.m. on June 7 for reports of a gunshot.
An investigation determined the bullet had been fired from the upstairs suite. Police attended the unit, arrested two male occupants and secured the location for further investigation once a warrant was secured.
The next day, police returned to the property and executed a search warrant.
During the search, they found:
- Five firearms, two of which were loaded
- Approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition
- Two high-capacity magazines
- An additional prohibited weapon
- 885 grams of suspected fentanyl
- 193 tablets of suspected LSD
- 14 grams of suspected magic mushrooms
- Six grams of suspected cocaine
- More than $40,000 in cash
An additional two kilograms of an unknown white powder was also seized and sent for analysis.
Two men, 21-year-old Amir Spiridonov and 19-year-old Alex Thiessen, both from Penhold, are both facing 25 charges:
- Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Possession of a firearm/weapon obtained by commission of offence
- Three counts of unauthorized possession of firearm
- Four counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
- Three counts of possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition
- Careless use of a firearm
- Five counts of unsafe storage/handling of firearm
"This is a significant size drug seizure and the RCMP remains fully committed in building safe communities and enforcing laws to their fullest extent in order to achieve this goal," officials said in a release.
"Members of the public who suspect drug activity in their community are encouraged to contact their local RCMP detachment."
Both men are scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on June 10.