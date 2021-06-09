CALGARY -- After Mounties were called to investigate a bullet fired into the basement suite of a central Alberta rental home, they discovered a cache of drugs, cash and several dangerous weapons.

Innisfail RCMP say they were called to respond to a home in Penhold, Alta. at 10:30 p.m. on June 7 for reports of a gunshot.

An investigation determined the bullet had been fired from the upstairs suite. Police attended the unit, arrested two male occupants and secured the location for further investigation once a warrant was secured.

The next day, police returned to the property and executed a search warrant.

During the search, they found:

Five firearms, two of which were loaded

Approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition

Two high-capacity magazines

An additional prohibited weapon

885 grams of suspected fentanyl

193 tablets of suspected LSD

14 grams of suspected magic mushrooms

Six grams of suspected cocaine

More than $40,000 in cash

An additional two kilograms of an unknown white powder was also seized and sent for analysis.

Two men, 21-year-old Amir Spiridonov and 19-year-old Alex Thiessen, both from Penhold, are both facing 25 charges:

Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Possession of a firearm/weapon obtained by commission of offence

Three counts of unauthorized possession of firearm

Four counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

Three counts of possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition

Careless use of a firearm

Five counts of unsafe storage/handling of firearm

"This is a significant size drug seizure and the RCMP remains fully committed in building safe communities and enforcing laws to their fullest extent in order to achieve this goal," officials said in a release.

"Members of the public who suspect drug activity in their community are encouraged to contact their local RCMP detachment."

Both men are scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on June 10.