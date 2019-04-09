EMS officials confirm a male patient is in critical, life threatening condition following an early evening incident in a northeast neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the 6700 block of 43 Avenue Northeast, in the community of Temple, shortly after 6:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

According to EMS, an injured male, age not confirmed, was located in the area suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The patient was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre.

More details to follow