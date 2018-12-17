The Calgary Police Service is investigating a Monday night shooting in a northwest neighbourhood.

According to police, officers were called to a location on Panamount Villas Northwest, in the community of Panorama Hills, at approximately 10:45 p.m. following reports shots had been fired at a home. One person, a male of undetermined age, suffered a gunshot wound and was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre. The patient's condition has not been confirmed.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and police have not released details regarding a description of the suspect or suspects.

HAWCS and CPS units canvassed the area following the shooting.

A neighbourhood resident confirms to CTV that the ambulance left the scene with a police escort and police tape cordoned off the street.