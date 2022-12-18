Gunshots fired at Delburne, Alta., home Sunday morning

RCMP are looking for tips from the public after a home east of Red Deer was shot at early Sunday morning.

According to Mounties, between 3:20 and 3:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on 22nd Avenue in Delburne, Alta., after reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers saw "multiple" bullet holes in the front door of one of the units.

While residents were home at the time of the shooting, no injuries were reported. Police believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.

"Multiple vehicles were used in relation to the shooting, and were later observed driving within town," RCMP said in a statement Sunday evening.

No descriptions of the vehicles or further details were available from police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Three Hills RCMP at 403-443-5539 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

Delburne is approximately 50 kilometres east of Red Deer.