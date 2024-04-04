Gunshots in Evergreen leave vehicle with bullet hole, Calgary police investigating

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Evergreen on Thursday.

Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Everhollow Rise S.W. at 3 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Investigators found a Dodge Challenger with what appeared to be a single bullet hole in the rear driver-side panel.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information or with CCTV or dash-cam footage of the shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.