    • Guru Nanak Free Kitchen distributes food in northeast

    Guru Nanak Free Kitchen handed out free bananas and almond milk Saturday at the McKnight LRT Station Guru Nanak Free Kitchen handed out free bananas and almond milk Saturday at the McKnight LRT Station

    Many Calgarians struggling to afford food due to the high cost of living got some help Saturday afternoon.

    Dozens of people lined up near McKnight LRT Station to get free bananas and almond milk.

    Volunteers from the Guru Nanak Free Kitchen say they handed out food for more than 2,000 people.

    Sandeep Singh, Guru Nanak Free Kitchen

    The group said it's been offering some free staples to Calgarians once a month.

    "Because of inflation also, people are struggling," said Sandeep Singh of the Guru Nanak Free Kitchen. "And there's long waits in the food bank. This is what our religion has told us, that whatever we are earning you have to give 10 per cent for the good cause."

    The group also hands out free food near the Drop-In Centre each Sunday.

