Gushue parlays strong starts into wins in Pan Continental Curling Championships
Canada's Brad Gushue won a fourth straight game at the Pan Continental Curling Championship with an 11-5 victory over Australia on Thursday.
His St. John's, N.L., team moved into a three-way tie for first place with South Korea and the United States all at 4-1.
After a loss to the U.S. to open the tournament at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre, Gushue feels he and his teammates have found the all-important draw weight.
“There's still room for improvement,” Gushue said. “I feel like we're drawing really well, though.
“We're putting (rocks) in some good spots and making good freezes. We have a few little things to work on, but when you draw well on this ice, you do typically score well and give yourself good chances.
“I think we're doing a very good job at that, and as long as we can maintain and keep up on the ice, I think we'll be O.K.”
The inaugural Pan Continental is a qualifier for all countries outside Europe for the 2023 men's and women's world curling championships.
Finishing in the top five secures berths, but Canada as the host country of the men's championship in Ottawa is assured an automatic entry.
Kerri Einarson (5-0) has clinched a spot for Canada in the women's championship in Switzerland.
She was to face the U.S. and Gushue had a second game against New Zealand on Thursday.
Gushue's 19-year-old alternate Nathan Young subbed to play lead after the fifth end Thursday. Geoff Walker shifted to second as E.J. Harnden took a breather.
Gushue extended a streak of scoring three points in the first end to four straight games. The Canadians also counted four in the fifth end to lead 9-3.
“We're catching onto the ice a little bit better each game,” vice Mark Nichols said. “We're also winning the draw to the button, which gives us an advantage in that first end. We've been lucky enough to convert a few bigger ends.
“We're not typically a team that goes super aggressive, so when we get those bigger ends, it is nice.”
Dean Hewitt, who throws fourth stones for Australia, competed in Olympic mixed doubles in Beijing in February.
He and Tahli Gill were the first Australians to curl in any Olympic discipline.
Australia scored two in the second end Thursday, but couldn't generate a multi-point end after that. They shook hands after eight ends.
“We do limit the big ends too,” Nichols said. “Any time you can score two or three and then force to one, you flip the game over pretty quick, and they've got to play a few more finesse shots and a few more risky calls to get back into the game, and we've been able to capitalize on mistakes.”
Australia has appeared in 11 men's world championships all led by skip Hugh Millikin from 1992 to 1998 and most recently from 2005 to 2008.
The Aussies (2-3) are still in contention to qualify for its first world championship in 15 years.
The men's and women's semifinals are Saturday followed by Sunday's finals.
In other A Division men's games, the U.S. defeated New Zealand 6-2, Japan downed Brazil 9-3 and South Korea recovered from the previous day's loss to Canada with an 11-5 victory over Chinese Tapei.
New Zealand was 3-2 behind the three front-runners, Chinese Tapei fell to 2-3, Japan was 1-4 and Brazil winless in five games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana
Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.
Most funds raised for 'Freedom Convoy' protest were returned or confiscated
An investigation has found that most of the $25 million raised by the 'Freedom Convoy' was either returned to donors, or ended up in an escrow account awaiting the results of a civil lawsuit.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities.
Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination
A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.
Former CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme among luminaries invested into Order of Canada
Former CTV national news anchor Lisa LaFlamme is among the luminaries invested into the Order of Canada.
Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers - a hidden vault guards it all
The ordinary brown brick building, tucked within a nondescript block on a street in Delaware, would probably not garner much attention if it weren't for the razor wire and armed guards outside -- hints that something important lay inside, possibly even precious.
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Alberta Halloween candy package 'presumptive positive' for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.
-
Skinner gets the start as Oilers try to extend winning streak against red-hot Devils
One way or another, a winning streak will end at Rogers Place Thursday night as two of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL meet in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
B.C. RCMP officer charged in connection with 2021 shooting
An RCMP officer working in B.C.'s Fraser Valley is facing criminal charges in connection with a 2021 shooting that left a suspect seriously injured.
-
Charges laid against man suspected of vandalizing 19 cars in North Delta, police say
A man suspected of vandalizing 19 cars in North Delta last week has been arrested, police say.
-
Latest B.C. homeless count shows downward trend
New data released by the province Thursday suggests the number of British Columbians experiencing homelessness declined by 200 in the same year the pandemic began.
Atlantic
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
-
Striking school workers rally outside N.S. legislature as negotiations set to resume
About 350 striking workers from the South Shore and Annapolis Valley regional centres for education held a rally outside the Nova Scotia legislature Thursday.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
Vancouver Island
-
Cowichan Tribes sandbagging flood-prone homes as atmospheric river approaches Vancouver Island
Cowichan Tribes members have spent much of the week filling and piling sandbags around their homes as Vancouver Island braces for the next atmospheric river approaching the region.
-
B.C. says old-growth logging at historic low, but conservation group calls finding a 'slap in the face'
The British Columbia government says old-growth logging has fallen to historic lows in the province, but one conservation group says the government continues to hide where that logging is happening. "The evidence out on the land obliterates the NDP's claims that it’s doing any better."
-
'Hit the wall behind me': Nanaimo woman unharmed after house shooting
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman says she's uninjured after bullets tore through her home on Wednesday evening.
Toronto
-
Ontario landlord claims he’s owed $76,000 in rent by a Canadian border guard
An Ontario landlord is throwing up his hands in frustration after trying to evict a tenant when he claimed he was owed $12,000 in rent in a lakefront property — only to have that figure skyrocket to more than $76,000 by the time proceedings to evict him were over.
-
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
These schools will close for Ontario's education worker walkout on Friday
Here's where the major boards across the Greater Toronto Area currently stand as 55,000 education workers prepare to walk off the job on Friday.
Montreal
-
Health officials urging Quebecers to stay home when sick, wear a mask
Quebec public health officials are recommending people reintroduce face masks into their routines when they are feeling unwell, as respiratory viruses — COVID-19 and others — are circulating in the community.
-
CLIMATE FEATURE
CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy: hydroelectric project to replace diesel
For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Now, for the first time in the region, construction is underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it's completed, it will replace diesel at the community's primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.
-
Man accused of hurling racial slurs at couple, assaulting CTV reporter facing charges
Criminal charges have been laid against a LaSalle man accused of hurling racial slurs against a couple and assaulting a CTV News reporter who later reported on the incident.
Ottawa
-
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
Here are the plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards as CUPE begins strike action on Friday
Eight school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will close schools and shift to online learning on Friday as education workers begin job action.
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Kitchener
-
These Waterloo region schools are set to close Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers are set to walk off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that will make a strike illegal.
-
WRPS investigating assault at Fairview Park Mall
Waterloo regional police have released photos of an individual they are looking to identify following an assault at a Kitchener business.
-
Region of Waterloo looking to open multiple sanctioned encampments
The Region of Waterloo says it’s looking to open multiple outdoor shelters, also referred to as sanctioned encampments, across the region.
Saskatoon
-
'If you are a business owner, I suggest security:' Social disorder hurts Prince Albert businesses
A Prince Albert business owner says people suffering from addictions and mental health issues are making it difficult to run his businesses.
-
Saskatoon emergency crews rescue man trapped under fallen tree
A man was taken to hospital after being trapped underneath a tree earlier today.
-
Arrest caught on camera: Saskatoon police investigate officer use-of-force
Saskatoon police are conducting an internal investigation following an arrest caught on camera.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
-
Mattawa business owners feel targeted after rash of break-ins
Olivia and Gautam Sharma say they are feeling lost and frustrated as they struggle to deal with a rash of break-and-enters at their business, the Valois Motel and Restaurant.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in Hwy. 144 crash involving three commercial vehicles, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been killed in a crash on Highway 144 involving three commercial vehicles and the road is remaining closed for repairs.
Winnipeg
-
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
-
Manitoba sees increase in COVID-19 cases, another 11 deaths
The number of weekly COVID-19 cases in Manitoba has increased, with another 11 deaths reported.
-
Manitoba makes largest individual seizure of contraband cigarettes
Manitoba’s Special Investigation Unit has made a significant seizure of contraband cigarettes in the province.
Regina
-
Ring Road crash leaves 1 dead, another injured: Regina police
One man is dead and an 18-year-old woman was injured following a crash on Ring Road Wednesday that closed the roadway for several hours.
-
'This time, it was our community': Melville looking to heal following homicide
The day following a homicide in the community of Melville, the city is looking to pick up the pieces and move on.
-
Parents rally for stronger school safety protocols in response to alleged threat made in Pilot Butte
Parents are calling for stronger safety protocols to be implemented at Pilot Butte School following an alleged threat from a student last month.