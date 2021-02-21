CALGARY -- Winds remain gusty at times Sunday night across southern Alberta as a cold front moves across the province Monday. This brings the chance of rain or snow early in the morning through central portions of the province.

A chance of showers returns late afternoon but changes to light snow as the cold front sweeps across Calgary and southern Alberta, bringing temperatures below zero.

Snowfall totals across the region could reach close to 5 centimetres with a chance of on and off again flurries stretching through Tuesday before finally clearing Wednesday.

Here’s the five day:

Sunday Night:

Partly cloudy, windy

Overnight: 2°C

Monday:

Sun and cloud, chance of rain showers

Daytime high: 5°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, light snow, -5°C

Tuesday:

Sun and cloud, chance of flurries

Daytime high: 1°C

Overnight: Chance of flurries in the evening, clearing overnight, -10°C

Wednesday:

Plenty of sun

Daytime high: 0°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -8°C

Thursday:

Periods of sun and cloud

Daytime high: 1°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -7°C

Friday: