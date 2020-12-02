CALGARY -- Habitat Restaurant and Bar has been ordered to close after provincial officials found the establishment was violating new government rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Beltline business, located at 1217 1 Street S.W., was told to shut down on Nov. 30.

In a report, Alberta Health Services confirmed a verbal ordered issue was made to one of the owners on Nov. 28.

The establishment’s infractions included operating past 11:00 p.m. as several patrons were seated at a table with half-full glasses of beverages and an open bottle of wine.

The owner was ordered to immediately close and remain closed until the completion of a relaunch plan template is submitted to an executive officer with Alberta Health Services for review.

CTV Calgary has reached out to Habitat for a comment and has not heard back.