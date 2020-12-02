CALGARY -- Habitat Restaurant and Bar was ordered to temporary close after provincial officials found the establishment was violating new government rules.

The Beltline business, located at 1217 First St. S.W., was told to shut down on Nov. 30.

The report from Alberta Health Services (AHS) said the establishment’s infractions included operating past 11 p.m. as several patrons were seated at a table with half-full glasses of beverages and an open bottle of wine.

In a statement released by Habitat the establishment said, “Habitat Sound Lounge takes full responsibility for the infraction this past Saturday evening. We take these matters very seriously and are at fault for having patrons onsite after 11 p.m. No drinks were served after 10 p.m. and we take full accountability for not exiting our guests in a timely manner.”

Habitat Restaurant and Bar passed their latest AHS inspection on Dec. 2 and will be reopening this weekend for service.

“As a long-standing member of the community, we have worked extremely hard to ensure we are in full compliance with all the COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures,” the restaurant and bar said in a statement.

“We have had numerous inspections and have passed every one. As a small business, we are fighting every day to adhere to the new regulations and will continue to do so. Habitat would like to thank our community for the ongoing support.”