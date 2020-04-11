CALGARY -- As the coronavirus outbreak stretches into weeks without access to non-essential businesses, Albertans are starting to take out the scissors and box dye to help groom themselves and their families.

Photos have begun circulating online of parents giving trims to their partners and children.

Among the other viral social media images are a frustrated woman who resorted to a kitchen knife to saw off her ponytail.

Even the provincial health officer for B.C. remarked about taking her hair into her own hands during a media conference last week.

"My apologies to Lindsay, my hairdresser, but I did do some of my own tinkering with my own. Yes, I did not go to the hairdresser's and hopefully it will settle down soon," said Dr. Bonnie Henry.

At home "hair hacks" are also making the rounds online including using colour sprays and eye shadow for a root touch-up.

"It’s hard for us as hairdressers because we can’t come in your home, we can’t help you," said Wendy Belanger, owner of Calgary’s Influence Salon.

Salons and barber shops are among Alberta’s list of prohibited businesses as part of a public health measure.

Belanger says while grooming is part of well-being, she advises against making rash decisions.

To help out from afar, her salon is offering video conference consultation to personalize hair care plans for clients. Belanger says stylists can even walk people through the steps of applying colour for a root touch-up.

However, instead of at home haircuts or dye jobs, she advises hair care treatments like masks instead.

"Get the moisture back in there. Get the restorative things back in there. Give us the kind of canvas that we’ve always wanted and lets you have fun when you get out (and back to a salon)."