The Calgary Fire Department is reminding residents to never leave hairstyling appliances unattended after it’s believed that a hair dryer caused an aerosol can to explode inside the bathroom of a northeast home.

Fire crews were called to respond to reports of an explosion at a home on Coral Reef Manor N.E. at about 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found the remnants of a small fire and evidence of an explosion that had occurred in the bathroom of the home.

The resident, who had called 911, said she was downstairs when she heard an explosion go off on the second floor.

When she went to investigate, she discovered that the bathroom door had been blown off its hinges and some towels were on fire.

No one was injured as a result of the explosion as there wasn’t anyone upstairs at the time it occurred.

A fire investigator found that the explosion was likely caused by a hair dryer that had been left on, blowing hot air directly onto an aerosol can of dry shampoo. The heat from the appliance eventually caused the can to explode.

The bathroom door, cabinet and bathtub were all damaged as a result.

Because of this incident, the CFD reminds residents to:

unplug appliances such as curling irons, flat irons and hair dryers when not in use

when you’re finished with such an appliance, leave it on a hard, non-combustible surface to cool

be careful with all aerosol cans because they have the potential to explode if heated

be aware of manufacturers warnings and instructions of all appliances

make sure you have working smoke alarms on all levels of your home

Officials are now working to determine if the hair dryer was malfunctioning.