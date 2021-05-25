CALGARY -- Haley Daniels loves paddling and always had a dream of representing Canada in canoe slalom racing at the Olympics but there was a big problem with that, since the event didn't exist for women - until this year.

Even though men had been competing in the sport at the Olympics for 100 years, women weren't included.

That will change at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Women's Canoe Slalom will make its maiden voyage at the games.

Daniels played a big role in lobbying for the change.

"I've really been waiting my entire career for these Olympics so I'm hoping that I will be the (Canadian) representative to go and leave this legacy for future women's canoeists to come," Daniels said, in an interview with CTV News.

"I feel ready proud to be a part of this group though," she added, "and I think that no matter what (happens), we're inspiring other girls to get into sport and that's what is most important."

OLYMPIC DREAM

Canada will have one representative in Women's Canoe Slalom. Daniels will battle it out with Lois Betteridge for that spot. The qualification races are scheduled to take place May 29 in Krakow, Poland.

The 30-year-old Daniels said making it to the Olympics would mean everything to her.

"I get chills thinking about it," Daniels said.

"It's been my dream since I started paddling," she said, "and it'll just mean everything that I've done to this point has paid off."

HISTORY WILL BE MADE

History will be made in more than one way for the Daniels family. In 2020, Haley's dad Duncan came out as transgender. Now known as Kimberly, she is about to become the first trans judge in Olympic history.

Haley said the last year has been quite the journey.

"We're kind of hoping to be a family of firsts which is kind of crazy pioneering this legacy," Daniels said.

"I really feel lucky that my dad is going to be able to be there being the first transgender judge ever and also being able to cheer. But also focus on judging at the same time," she laughed.

RBC TRAINING PROGRAM HELPED

Daniels has been on the national team for 12 years now. She's thankful she was part of the RBC training program and knows she might not be where she is today without it.

"I'm so grateful to be a part of the RBC Olympians program and I think the RBC training ground is such a unique experience because it is helping the next generation realize their dreams with that support," she told CTV.

"RBC really invests in athletes and really wants us to succeed and wants the younger generation to succeed," she added. "That's a huge opportunity to not only get into high performance sport but also see where your fitness takes you."