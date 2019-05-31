Half million dollar Ford: Airdrie dealership unveils custom 2019 Ford GT
Cam Clark Ford in Airdrie unveiled its 2019 Ford GT supercar on Friday morning. (Supplied)
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 11:19AM MDT
This is not your grandfather's Model A.
A dealership in Airdrie is one of a just a handful of business selected to add Ford's flashiest supercar to its lineup.
Cam Clark Ford unveiled the vehicle, which has a price tag of approximately $500,000 US, on Friday morning.
There are only 250 Ford GT Supercars made each year.