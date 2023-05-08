'Hall of shame in terms of communication': Inglewood businesses in limbo awaiting water-main construction

Some businesses in Inglewood say a lack of communication from city hall is hampering their business plans for the summer.

The city plans to replace a section of a water main running beneath 9th Avenue S.E.

The work was scheduled to begin in late May, but that date is tentative.

Brian Powrie, co-owner of Norley's Authentic Colombian Street Food cafe, says without a firm date, he is unable to properly plan and staff his outdoor patio, which essentially doubles his seating capacity during the spring and summer.

"This patio is such a big event for us. Like any business, this is a big event that we plan for. And it almost feels like no one's really taking that into account. No one can give us a date," Powrie said.

"It just hurts because I don't know when we're going to start (the patio)."

On the other side of 9th Avenue S.E., Veronica Amaya owns Canela, a vegan bakery and cafe.

She also hopes to, next week, open a patio extending onto the roadway.

The material is stacked in the rear of her property, and Amaya is already paying insurance for the deck as a requirement of making her application for the permit.

She says a lack of communication from the city means she doesn't know when she can actually open it.

"I already hired more staff and they are on training, and obviously, they don't train for free," said Amaya, who worries about the impact on staff if she opens the patio and is then forced to remove it during construction.

"They depend on the wage and it's a little bit unfair for my staff to reduce hours, and also for the business. It's a loss of income. I still have to pay taxes (and) I still have to pay for all expenses to have an open business."

In a written statement, the City of Calgary infrastructure services department explained the work is necessary after a 2017 water-main rupture which required city crews to manufacture parts for the repair.

It says the construction will reduce the risk of future breaks.

"We are working to co-ordinate construction around both the seasonal patios and the many events which are held in Inglewood," the statement goes on to say.

"The start date for this construction was tentatively set for late May, and we are working to co-ordinate with the BIA, local businesses and residents in the area to complete this necessary work and reduce the impact of construction as much as possible."

The executive director of the Inglewood Business Improvement Area (BIA) says the city hasn't been working with them.

In fact, according to Rebecca O'Brien, it's almost the opposite.

"I happened to find out about this by coincidence on March 6, and I've sent multiple emails asking for information and requested multiple times that the city hit the street and let the businesses know that this will be happening in May. ... And there's been crickets," O'Brien said.

"My job is to communicate and advocate for these businesses, and I'm getting nothing. It's really wrong. Like, there's something super wrong."

Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra says even his office hasn't been notified of the timeline for the repairs.

"My office heard about it through the businesses, who reached out to us and were like, what the heck's going on? And we were like, 'We don't know.' And so we actually reached out to the city and we're like, what's going on?" he said.

Carra says he has been told the work must be done this season, but that the city has not finalized a start date.

He believes there is an option that would minimize the impact on the business community.

"I've asked, can we push it to the end of the season? So we don't impact festivals and patios? And they said, Well, you know, we would have to dig by the end of September. And I was like, well, that's a lot better than in the beginning of May and June, right? And we're still waiting for an answer," he said.

Businesses in the area say it's not so much about when the construction will start, but knowing when it will start that matters to them.

O’Brien puts it bluntly:

"This is the hall of shame in terms of communication and business support."