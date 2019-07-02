The first Halloween-themed cosplay convention is coming to Calgary.

Organizers of the popular Screamfest announced Tuesday the inaugural Halloween and Entertainment Expo, called HEX, is set for Oct. 11 to 14 at the BMO Centre on Stampede Park.

Some of the celebrity guests scheduled to attend include Nick Castle, who played Michael Myers in the first Halloween movie, along with the cast of A Nightmare on Elm Street, including Freddy Kruger himself, Robert Englund.

Meatloaf, who fans will know from Rocky Horror Picture Show fame is also slated to attend, along with the cast of E.T., including Henry Thomas, who played Elliot, and C Thomas Howell, who played Tyler.

Tickets to HEX will also be good for the Hex Screening Screaming Room and Film Festival on the same days, which will screen independent Halloween, horror, sci-fi and Fantasy-themed films and cult-classics.

Organizers say HEX will include Q and A panels with the celebrity guests, along with seminars and workshops on things like applying horror makeup and prop making.

“Our goal is to make HEX the biggest Halloween and horror themed convention and exhibition in the country,” said Kevin Blackburn with Canwest Productions.

More celebrity guests are expected to be announced in the coming months.