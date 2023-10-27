Halloween could be warmer, but trick-or-treaters should be prepared

While it is too early to have full confidence in the forecast for Halloween, there is reason for optimism.

A persistent low pressure system north of Hudson Bay, in conjunction with a ridge of high pressure in the northeast corner of the Pacific have been funneling Arctic air into the western Prairie all week.

That pattern will start to break down this weekend, and by Monday warmer air from the south Pacific should have an unimpeded path to southern Alberta.

The average daytime high in Calgary for late October ranges from 10C to 8C.

This week the daytime highs have sat between 2C to -9C the temperature has not made it above freezing since first thing Monday morning.

Trick-or-treaters should still plan to add warmer gear to their costumes this year (this is Calgary after all!).

The forecast high on Tuesday is 7C but thanks to a cooler breeze in the evening, and sunset occurring closer to 6 p.m. that night, there will be a bite in the air.