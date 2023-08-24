Halloween in Calgary: 2 spooky events at WinSport this fall
Summer might not be over yet but tickets are already on sale for two different Halloween events at WinSport this fall.
The first, Pumpkins After Dark, is returning to Calgary with a brand-new show.
Running from Sept. 22 to Oct. 31, Pumpkins After Dark lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 6,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns.
It's a family-friendly event that organizers say has plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.
There's also live pumpkin carving and roaming entertainment.
The second Halloween-themed event at WinSport this fall is the Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf.
Starting on Sept. 21 and wrapping up on Oct. 31, WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor.
Officials say the course will be well lit and challenge all ages and abilities.
Participants are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costume for their visit.
WinSport is located in southwest Calgary and is accessible from 16 Avenue N.W.
