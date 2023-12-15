Hammers up: Alberta homebuilder to replace family's home lost to fire

CALGARY
    Almost four months after an Alberta family lost their home to a fire, a Cochrane developer is leading the charge to replace it in just 72 hours.

    Timko Developments says it will be working with Calgary's Renovation Room, suppliers and volunteers to rebuild the home of a family, which was destroyed this summer.

    "The ambitious project will provide the family with a new home in just 72 hours, marking a collaborative effort involving skilled tradesmen and volunteers," the company said in a statement.

    To get the job done in such a short time, both Timko and the Renovation Room will be leading a team of 25 tradesmen working around the clock, supported by volunteers who will cook, clean and host the workers.

    The work, located at 3-30051 Highway 22, begins on Friday, Dec. 15 and is expected to be completed on Monday, Dec. 18.

    "The community's collective goodwill and shared commitment to the cause will play a pivotal role in achieving this extraordinary feat," the company said.

    Cremona and District Emergency Services said crews responded on Aug. 29 to assist crews from the Madden and Carstairs Fire Departments at the scene of a house fire.

    All of the residents of the home were able to safely escape, but one person needed to be taken to hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation, officials said.

    A cause of the fire has not been released.

