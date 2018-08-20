A Monday morning fire in a northwest neighbourhood destroyed one residence but the efforts of the Calgary Fire Department are being credited for preventing additional damage.

Emergency crews responded to a home in the 100 block of Hampstead Northwest, in the community of Hamptons, following reports of a house fire.

On arrival, firefighters encountered a home fully engulfed in flames. Police cordoned off the street and evacuated neighbours from homes in the vicinity.

“I came outside to see the garage fully engulfed,” said neighbour Mark Decoux-Cozzi. “My concern, first and foremost, was with the safety of the family that lives there. We’ve come to know them for 20 years and they’re great, great neighbours. Once I saw they were safe and their house was gone, my thoughts selfishly turned to my house and worrying about my property as well.”

“The firefighters did a great job. They got here very quickly. They minimized the damage. It could have been much, much worse.”

Calgary Fire Department officials say the homeowner encountered the fire when they opened the garage door on the attached garage. Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire and both escaped unharmed.

“She said the fire alarms in her house didn’t go off,” said Decoux-Cozzi after speaking with his neighbour. “Why? Because we don’t have smoke detectors in our garages. We need to have smoke detectors in our garages. That’s where all of our combustible fuels are, our cars are.”

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials confirm the house is uninhabitable and a vehicle inside the garage was destroyed.

Decoux-Cozzi says the community will support the fire victims. “We’re here for them. We’re neighbours. We’re a neighbourhood. We’re going to be there for them every step of the way.”