Handing out fresh produce to help Calgarians stay healthy

The Love With Humanity Association wanted to help Calgarians struggling to make ends meet by giving out fresh produce Saturday.

The food was handed out at the group’s Forest Lawn community outdoor food bank.

The association said that many people have lost their jobs during the pandemic so they wanted to help people who may be struggling financially.

“It’s very important because everyone knows the (pandemic) situation, we want to make Calgarians healthy and help out,” said Syed Hassan, founder of the Love With Humanity Association.

The fresh produce was sourced through some of the association members and from a few small grocery stores in the city.