LETHBRIDGE – In a scene plucked right out of a movie, search crews were led to the location of a missing man and woman in southeastern B.C. thanks to a call for help drawn in the snow.

Columbia Valley RCMP first notified the public about the disappearance of 22-year-old Catherine Gibbons and 24-year-old Damon Brodeur on Thursday morning.

The service said they had been notified that the couple was missing a day earlier.

Just over 24 hours after issuing the request for information on their disappearance, Mounties say an SUV, belonging to Gibbons, was located in a remote area in the Rocky Mountains, by the RCMP Air Services.

What really drew the attention of the crews was a crude SOS built on the ground.

"An outstretched orange tarp, a large arrow and the word 'HELP' each etched in the snow within close proximity to the abandoned vehicle, ultimately led to the discovery of the man and woman who had taken up shelter in a nearby cabin," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaughey with the B.C. RCMP in a release.

Gibbons and Brodeur, who were camping together, had become stranded in the area when their vehicle had gotten stuck in a creek crossing, police say.

The pair, along with their dog, were transported out of the area and taken to hospital for a full assessment.