Hangar Flight Museum turns corner after year of setbacks

First, the Hangar Flight Museum's roof collapsed under a heavy snow load.

Then, just weeks later, thieves stole bronze plaques remembering the sacrifices of men and women in the sky during the Second World War.

Six months and a quarter-million dollars after that, the museum's Tent Hangar is set to re-open by early October.

In the toughest of times, the community stepped up and helped the museum pick up the pieces.

"We just had so many people come to us with support and say 'We're going to help you fix this,' and, 'How can we help?' We just felt so supported," said Lauren Maillet, who has worked at the museum for more than a dozen years.

The museum tells the story of Alberta through the aviators and machines that built the province.

Its latest display will be familiar to anyone who has flown in or out of Calgary over the past two decades.

The twin tin-toy carousels by Calgary artist Jeff de Boer stood by the boarding gates at YYC as millions passed beneath them but in the spring, the airport announced it was moving on from the interactive display.

Suddenly, the famous piece was in need of a new home.

One with a lot of space.

"(De Boer) contacted us and we had many, many emails and messages and phone calls that 'Hey! These carousels should stay in Calgary.' And we agreed," said museum director Brian Desjardins.

A new accessibility ramp and entryway will break ground in the coming weeks.