CALGARY -- The beginning of the eight-day holy celebration in the Jewish faith comes mere days after the government of Alberta introduced sweeping restrictions on gatherings and reduced capacity at places of worship.

Hanukkah begins Thursday with the lighting of the first candle on a menorah at sundown.

The events are typically observed by family members gathered in homes or with events at synagogue or temple, but this year many in the Jewish faith community are celebrating virtually.

“(The) Calgary Jewish Federation supports and expects strict adherence to the guildelines put forth by Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer. In respect for the current restrictions, we are proud of our community for adapting to guidelines that require us to celebrate creatively in a virtual manner,” said Jared Shore, co-president of the Calgary Jewish Federation.

In an e-mailed statement he described some examples of adherence:

● Synagogues providing packages for home-based celebrations

● Zoom-hosted community menorah lighting

● Virtual magic shows and dance parties for families to join from home

Premier Jason Kenney spoke about the urgency of holiday celebrations during a social media address Wednesday night, alluding to further information to come from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

“She may be coming forward with advice (on Thursday) on how family groups can, if it’s desperately important for (family groups) to have family visitors at Christmas time to see whether we could follow the lead of other jurisdictions in allowing for a 14-day pre-quarantine period for families who feel compelled to do that. So stay tuned for additional direction.”

Kenney’s office also released a statement saying the glow of the menorah is a symbol of hope for us all.

“It’s a reminder that despair does not win. Courage and steadfastness are strong enough to overcome it – and they will again in Alberta, just as they did in the land of Israel more than two millennia ago. Days of light and happiness will return to our province.”

Members of the Calgary Chapter of Chabad Lubavitch will light a large menorah at Heritage Park at 5:30 pm.